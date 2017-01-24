CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - First Edition uncorks the fun for this year's invite to the KEDT Food and Wine Classic!

This annual fundraising event for the public broadcasting station, KEDT, gives attendees an opportunity to sample over 100 domestic and imported wines as well as foods from 19 local restaurants.

When: Thursday January 26th from 7- 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History (1900 N. Chaparral)

Tickets: $100 http://www.kedt.org

Attire: Semiformal

