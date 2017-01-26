KIII
Close

KEDT holds annual Food & Wine Classic

It was a night to mix and mingle at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:49 PM. CST January 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a night to mix and mingle at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. It was host to the annual Food and Wine Classic which benefits public broadcasting station KEDT. 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories