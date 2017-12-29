Keep your pets warm during the upcoming cold blast

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Temperatures are dropping in the Coastal Bend as an Arctic blast makes its way through the area, and veterinarians are reminding pet owners to keep animals safe and warm, especially overnight.

Veterinarians said to keep an eye on your pet for cues they may be cold including trembling, shaking, and not wanting to go out for a walk.

Experts remind people that whenever possible, it is best to keep pets inside during these frigid temperatures. If you do need to take them outside, have them wear a pet sweater or jacket.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV