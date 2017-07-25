Kemp's Ridley sea turtle hatchling release numbers so far

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It has been a very big year so far for the Padre Island National Seashore as they have released more than 13,000 Kemp's Ridley sea turtle hatchlings and have had 23 public releases.

More than 14,000 guests have also attended to see the hatchling releases, even from out of state.

Another release is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

