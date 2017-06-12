KIII
Kick back this summer at Fulton Mansion

Fulton Mansion will host a free live concert series every second Tuesday on the month now through August. Guest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, even a picnic and enjoy the atmosphere with friends!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:57 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

