KIII
Close

Kicking off the 2017 National Night Out event

Tuesday was National Night Out, an annual event put together to promote drug and crime prevention and improve relations between law enforcement and the community.

Taylor Alanis, KIII 6:50 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tuesday was National Night Out, an annual event put together to promote drug and crime prevention and improve relations between law enforcement and the community.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live with the details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories