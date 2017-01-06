Kid receives new bike after his old bike was stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An update now on the story of a young boy who got his dream Christmas present stolen by a holiday grinch. Two crooks broke into his father's truck recently and stole 4-year-old Mikey's brand new bike. A good Samaritan recently saw that story and decided to present Mikey with a brand new bike.
