Kid receives new bike after his old bike was stolen

An update now on the story of a young boy who got his dream Christmas present stolen by a holiday grinch.

KIII 10:56 PM. CST January 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An update now on the story of a young boy who got his dream Christmas present stolen by a holiday grinch. Two crooks broke into his father's truck recently and stole 4-year-old Mikey's brand new bike. A good Samaritan recently saw that story and decided to present Mikey with a brand new bike. 
 


