Kids against hunger looking for support from community

Last year the local Kids Against Hunger organization provided over 1000,000 meals to those in need in South Texas and beyond.

The all volunteer group will be meeting this Sunday, January 14th from 1-4pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church (4620 S Alameda CC Tx.) to pack 10,000 meals to those in need.

Folks can donate to the cause, volunteer, or event host a packing event, if interested in lending a helping hand just click here. Or visit their facebook page here.

