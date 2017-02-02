Kid's Program at the Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens will host their Salad in a Pot Kid's Program Saturday, February 25th from 3pm to 4pm. They will have Nueces Master Gardener, Emeritus Helen Orsak there to show kid's how to grow their own salad garden in a five-gallon bucket. Participants will also be able to take their home their portable garden.

Class fee $3 plus general admission. Members FREE!

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

