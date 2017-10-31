Kids trick-or-treat at Corpus Christi City Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from George Evans Elementary School made a special trip to City Hall Tuesday for the annual Halloween Character Walk.

More than 400 kids dressed up as characters from books they have read and visited City staff and collected candy. It is all part of the City's Adopt-a-School program.

City staff paid for the candy that was handed out at the event.

