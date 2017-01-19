Close KIII and The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce wrap up their 6th annual diaper drive USO Evening Kiii Staff , KIII 7:08 PM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - KIII and The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce wrapped their 6th annual diaper drive benefiting the local USO.Remember, the USO is always accepting donations for military families. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Students offer words of wisdom in letters to Trump… Jan 20, 2017, 1:25 a.m. Sandy Hook mother talks school safety in Corpus Christi Jan 19, 2017, 11:10 p.m. KIII and The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of… Jan 19, 2017, 7:02 p.m.
