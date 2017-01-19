KIII
Close

KIII and The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce wrap up their 6th annual diaper drive

USO Evening

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:08 PM. CST January 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - KIII and The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce wrapped their 6th annual diaper drive benefiting the local USO.

Remember, the USO is always accepting donations for military families.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories