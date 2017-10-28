Kiii participates in Scare Hunger Away Event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This Saturday Kiii celebrated National Make a Difference Day, which is all about volunteering in the community and giving back.

Our Madeleine Dart is in studio to tell us how the Three News team helped out.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV