KIII recognizes Frida Kahlo during Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be celebrating a prominent figure in Hispanic culture every Tuesday and Thursday during the first edition news cast all month long. Today, we are celebrating the life and achievements of world famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Kahlo is remembered for her self-portraits, pain and passion, and bold, vibrant colors used in her clothing as well as her paintings. She is well known as a trail blazer for exploring questions of identity, gender, class and race through her works of art. She famously used herself as model in a vast majority of her work and is referred to as a revolutionary in art and in her culture.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV