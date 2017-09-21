KIII recognizes Salma Hayek during Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be celebrating a prominent figure in Hispanic culture every Tuesday and Thursday during the first edition news cast all month long. Today, we are celebrating the life and achievements of world famous actress and political activist Salma Hayek.

Hayek has been in the film industry for over a decade and remains prominent in her mission to portray strong latina women through her various movies roles. She has also stood tall in the political arena this year fighting for the rights and equality of Mexican immigrants. Hayek also recently donated more than $100,000 to relief efforts of the 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico, on Tuesday.

"What is important is to believe in something so strongly that you're never discouraged."- Salma Hayek

