KIII's Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes Eva Longoria

In celebrating of Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to recognize local actress and activist Eva Longoria.

You know her for her roles in the "Young and the Restless," "Desparate Housewives," and countless movie roles including the "Sentinel" starring Michael Douglas.

In 2006, Longoria founded Eva's Heroes, a charity helping developmentally disabled children.

She is the national spokesperson for Padres Contra el Cancer and signed shoes for the spirit of women red shoe celebrity auction.

Longoria was last in town making headlines in December 2015 accepting the legacy award from the then Corpus Christi Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

