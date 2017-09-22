King High School students view 'Until 20' documentary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The documentary featuring Corpus Christi native and Triumph Over Kids Cancer Founder James Ragan was shown Friday to a group of students at King High School.

The film features Ragan and his battles with cancer and how he turned his tragic diagnosis into a mission -- "Do one good thing a week for someone else."

Ragan lost his battle with cancer in 2014, but his story continues to inspire many.

"I wanted that message to be given to our juniors and seniors, that there's nothing that they cannot do. There's no obstacle that is too great to overcome," King High School Principal Elizabeth Perez said. "And I think the reaction was clear. You could see their reactions and what have you. It was very heartfelt and emotional for them."

The event was held in connection with King High School's Spirit Week -- Be Bold, Go Orange and Gold.

