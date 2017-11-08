King Ranch Hand Breakfast gets ready to serve up country cooking

System.Object

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Organizers with King Ranch are getting ready for the 27th annual Ranch Hand Breakfast. The event offers an authentic cowboy breakfast cooked and served outdoors just like the western days.

Local volunteers will serve plates of eggs, refried beans, biscuit’s ‘n gravy, sausage, tortillas, coffee and juice.

This year's Ranch Hand Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, November 18 at King Ranch located on Highway 141 in Kingsville.

Tickets start at $6.00.

