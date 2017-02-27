Kings Crossing looking to rebuild club house, golf course

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Kings Crossing neighborhood on this city's southside has long been home to the newest and nicest development, but years ago their golf course and country club were closed due to insufficient funds to keep it up and running. Nearly a decade later, it may get back to how it once was.

The abandoned clubhouse and golf course has become overgrown with weeds.

Harriet Lovin and her husband are retired and loved the idea of their backyard facing the rolling greens, but it's not the golf course they imagined.

Now, the neighborhood's homeowners association says it is time for change. Just last Tuesday they held a meeting to get the ball rolling to rebuild the club house and restore the 230-acre golf course to what it once was, and they are bringing in outside help to do it.

Under the new proposed deal, homeowners will at least need to have a social membership to help with maintenance. Out of the 1500 or so homeowners that live in Kings Crossing, they still need 67-percent to vote. That vote will likely come in june, and if it passes, a new clubhouse and golf course could be completed in the fall of 2018.

While one goal is to restore the curb appeal that once was there, the main goal is to bring back that place where neighbors can meet up -- a feeling that many said has been lost for years.

(© 2017 KIII)