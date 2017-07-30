Kingsville devastated by massive fire

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The community of Kingsville is rally to support some local business owners after a devastating building fire there. Saturday night crews from Kingsville battled a massive fire in the historic Downtown area for hours. It started before 7pm, but wasn't under control until around 11pm Saturday night.

At least four businesses, including a gym, in the strip mall were destroyed. Seven firefighters were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Our Briana Whitney was live at the scene of the fire with a look at it's aftermath and what's next for the area.

