Kingsville doctor arrested for sexual assault

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Kingsville doctor has had his medical license temporarily suspended after he was arrested on charges of sexual assault and indecent exposure back on May 2 in Mission, Texas.

According to the Kingsville Record, two women in Mission filed reports against Dr. Humberto Bruschetta. One claimed that Bruschetta exposed himself to her during an appointment. The other woman said Brushchetta inappropriately touched her during an examination.

The doctor has offices in both Mission and Kingsville.

Kingsville police said they have received several reports from alleged victims. They ask that anyone else who feels they have been victimized call them at 361-592-4311.

