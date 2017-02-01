Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center
The chief of the Kleberg County Volunteer Fire Department, who is employed as a bus driver for the Ricardo Independent School District, was sent via HALO Flight Wednesday to a San Antonio burn center after receiving possible second- or third-degree burns
KIII 5:14 PM. CST February 01, 2017
