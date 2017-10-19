Kingsville hosts HEB's 'Be a Buddy, Not a Bully' program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, and to help re-enforce the message that bullying is bad the folks at HEB have come up with an interactive program.

Performers with HEB's "Be a Buddy, Not a Bully" program were at Harvey Elementary in Kingsville Thursday performing for students to show what bullying behavior is and the impact it can have on other students. The students were also taught what they should do if they are confronted by a bully.

The goal of the show is to foster a safe learning environment for students.

The live performance was also performed in Falfurrias Thursday and will be moving onto Noonan Elementary in Alice Friday.

