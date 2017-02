CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kingsville police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a local cell phone store on Tuesday.

The robbery happened on South 14th street.

Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and he got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Call Kingsville police at the 361-592-4311 if you have any information.

