KIII
Close

Kingsville police pull over good drivers

Dozens of Kingsville drivers were being pulled over by police during the Christmas weekend.

KIII 10:59 PM. CST December 28, 2016

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of Kingsville drivers were being pulled over by police during the Christmas weekend. Officers had a pretty good reason to make the stops - they were handing out Christmas cheer. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has the story.  
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories