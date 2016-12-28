Close Kingsville police pull over good drivers Dozens of Kingsville drivers were being pulled over by police during the Christmas weekend. KIII 10:59 PM. CST December 28, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of Kingsville drivers were being pulled over by police during the Christmas weekend. Officers had a pretty good reason to make the stops - they were handing out Christmas cheer. Our Bill Churchwell has the story. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories New regulations that could impact your finances in 2017 Dec 28, 2016, 1:29 p.m. Local teen decorates every page of a Bible as gift… Dec 29, 2016, 12:19 p.m. Dive teams conduct search for Breanna Wood based on tip Dec 29, 2016, 11:42 a.m.
