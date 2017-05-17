Kingsville students learn how a news station operates

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from Harvey elementary in Kingsville made a trip to Kiii studios Wednesday to learn all about the inner workings of 3News.

Kiii Reporter Steven Cavazos caught up with the third graders and he shares what they learned about delivering the news.

The students had plenty of questions that needed to be answered as they made their way around the station.



They learned all about how news makes it to air and even had a chance to sit at the anchor desk.

Juliana Martinez said the station is really big and she learned how to read of a teleprompter.

Martinez and her peers learned that a prompter helps anchors and reports deliver the newscast.

© 2017 KIII-TV