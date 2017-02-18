KIII
Kite Day at the National Seashore

Kite Day

Madeleine Dart, KIII 7:04 PM. CST February 18, 2017

Saturday may have been the day Corpus Christi locals were thankful for the wind. 

It was Kite Day at Padre Island National Seashore.

Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart got a little sandy to tell us why.

