Kite Day event at Padre Island National Seashore Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Padre Island National Seashore is hosting Kite Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Malaquite Visitor Center.

Organizers say to pack a picnic lunch and bring the whole family. There will be an opportunity for kids to build their own kites while supplies last.

Kite flying clubs will provide tips and techniques to help kids make and fly their own kites. There will also be a solar viewing telescope and amateur ham radio operators on site.

It costs $10 for a seven-day pass, per vehicle.

Organizers remind guests to come prepared as there will be no food or ice for sale. Also, expect delays of 15-20 minutes or more due to ongoing road construction in the area.

The event is made possible thanks to park volunteers, the American Kiteflying Association, Surfside Flyers, Quinco Kites, Fly It! Port A, and the Sky Pirates. While you're there, take photos and post them using #FlyAKite! 3News would like to see!

(© 2017 KIII)