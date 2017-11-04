KIII
Close

Kites and Bikes Festival

The festival has a line-up of activities including bike safety demonstrations, bike rides, giveaways and much more.

KIII 8:28 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Take the family outdoors this weekend for a good time at the 5th annual Mayor's Fitness Council's, Kites and Bikes Festival.  The event is completely free and open to the public.  The festival has a line-up of activities including bike safety demonstrations, bike rides, giveaways and much more.  It's all happening at the Water's Edge near Shoreline from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories