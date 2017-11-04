CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Take the family outdoors this weekend for a good time at the 5th annual Mayor's Fitness Council's, Kites and Bikes Festival. The event is completely free and open to the public. The festival has a line-up of activities including bike safety demonstrations, bike rides, giveaways and much more. It's all happening at the Water's Edge near Shoreline from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

