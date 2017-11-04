Kites and Bikes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Stephanie Montez' family speaks outNov. 4, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
-
Exclusive interview with Stephanie Montez' familyNov. 4, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
-
Trump arrives in Japan for start of Asia tourNov. 4, 2017, 9:13 p.m.