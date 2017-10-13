Kleberg County kicks off 30th annual Toys for Tots program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 30th annual Toys for Tots program in Kleberg County got underway Thursday night.

Last year, Kleberg County collected over 1,000 toys for kids in their area, but this year they hope to extend their drive to help families in Bishop.

The collection will run through Dec. 16.

