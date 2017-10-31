Klebery County Courthouse prepares for renovation work

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Kleberg County Courthouse has been fenced off and is ready to undergo renovations.

All of the windows of the courthouse are going to be changed to be more modernized.

The County has been working over the past three years to raise the money for the renovation. Various nonprofits have provided money along with a grant from the State to have the upgrades done.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said it should take about nine months to replace all the windows and glass in the courthouse.

