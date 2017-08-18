K&M Premier Real Estate hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For the second year in a row, K&M Premier Real Estate hosted a backpack giveaway for students getting ready for the new school year.

Last year, the company gave away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. This year, they upped that number to 300.

The backpacks are given on a first-come first-serve basis at K&M's office located at 7002 South Staples Street, Suite 104. They're giving the backpacks away from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

