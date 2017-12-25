Koepsule family experience first Christmas with adopted daughter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - "When we first saw her, it just warmed our hearts, and we knew that it was meant to be."

The Koepsules are celebrating their first Christmas as an official family of three; their daughter Alessandra completing the trio.

In May of 2016, Danielle and Earl Koepsule got the exciting call: they were going to be parents. A month later, the couple drove to San Marcos to get their three-day-old daughter. Alessandra's biological parents told the Koepsule's they wouldn't be able to give the baby the love and care she deserved, but the couple could do just that. Over a month ago, Alessandra officially became a part of the family during an adoption ceremony hosted by Nueces County.

The parents said during the adoption process, they received frequent visits from Child Protective Services, had to baby proof their entire home, and fill out hours of paperwork.

"It's all worth it, you realize what you're doing it makes it easier and gives you the determination to follow through, and I just have to say that it was worth it, we'd do anything for her," Danielle says.

Earl Koepsule was adopted by his grandmother when he was an infant. When he and Danielle got married two years ago, they decided that when it was time, they would adopt a child.

"I knew the joy of having a family you know, being taken in, being provided for, I kinda wanted to do that," he says.

On Christmas day, Alessandra is surrounded by gifts, ranging from a pink kitchen to a toy crane, picked out by her father, a crane operator himself.

"I saw it, and I had to get it," Earl says.

Although the 19-month-old may not know the reason for the gifts or the meaning of Christmas, it's clear that she recognizes the love her parents give her and reciprocates it right back.

"The love of a child is amazing, it's giving it's giving, unconditional, she brings us so much joy and happiness every single day, she's very loving she's funny she's precious she's beautiful she's the perfect daughter."

