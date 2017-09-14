Kosher new sport offered at YWCA plus others

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The YWCA wants to keep seniors in their programs and out of the doctor's office or even hospital. They offer more than 60 land and water classs every week.

Their newest sport is pickleball, considered the fastest growing sport in the U.S. by some. Click here to learn more about the sport and others offered by the YWCA.

Below is their explanation of the game...

Over 60 land & water classes every week:

New this year--pickleball

o pickleball—a paddle game sweeping the nation!

o A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels.

o From middle school PE to retirement communities;

o Over 15,000 indoor/outdoor courts in US

o More than 2.5 M pickleball participants in US

o rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn,

o can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

What is pickleball

o Combination of tennis, ping pong & badminton;

o Played with a wooden paddle and plastic whiffle ball with holes in it;

o Singles/doubles

o Indoor/outdoor

o Invented in 1965 in US

o Named after family’s dog (Pickles) who ran off with the ball!

Smaller court than tennis—3 courts fit sideways on a basketball court;

Many Medicare supplements pay for members to participate @ YWCA.

One day passes are available to anyone.

The YWCA understands and caters to the needs of senior citizens & their wellbeing—we have a heated indoor 25 meter pool, therapeutic pool, dry sauna, cardio & weight rooms, adaptive exercise room, full court gym, patio & meeting rooms.

