Lane closures for Harbor Bridge Project causing headaches for many residents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As the $800 million Harbor Bridge project is now underway, nearby residents are already being affected.

Demolition of The Comanche Street Bridge is currently happening.

As Highway 286 will eventually be widened, the bridge needs to be wider to fit the freeway underneath it.

This has caused quite the headache for area residents this weekend because lanes stretching from 1-37 to Laredo had to be closed.

Once the Comanche Street Bridge is rebuilt, the Lipan Bridge will be demolished, permanently .

Crews will continue removing debris the bridge from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

