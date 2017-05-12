Large purses, tote bags prohibited at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We have a reminder to parents and guests visiting the American Bank Center during graduation season.

Purses, backpacks, camera bags, and diaper bags are prohibited. Officials with the arena say the bag policy is aimed at making events a safer experience for patrons.

Arena's and stadiums across the country also follow similar policies.

Smaller bags including clutches, or clear plastic bags are allowed.

© 2017 KIII-TV