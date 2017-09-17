Last chance to check out the Home and Garden Show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sunday is the last day for the annual Home and Garden Show at the American Bank Center. The show provides a one stop shop for everything you need for your home and garden.

Plenty of experts are on hand to help you with any remodeling and landscaping needs.

This year, entry is free. You are encouraged to bring canned goods and drop them off at the entrance. Those donations will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief.

The show starts today at 11 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.

