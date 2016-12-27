Last chance to write off property taxes on tax day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Those looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year will have a final opportunity to deduct them from their federal income taxes if paid by Dec. 31.

"The E Check is free. It's just like writing a check, and if you have multiple accounts you can write multiple accounts off of one check," said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Kieschnick recommends using the E Check payment online that way you do not have to stand in line at the tax office to make those payments. The streamlined E Check system is in place to help customers get through the process faster. It allows payments to be processed instantly as they become uploaded into the County's files. Checks are then automatically deposited into the County account.

Payments must be made before midnight, Dec. 31, if you want to write your property taxes off on your federal income taxes. The actual deadline to pay your property taxes is roughly a month from now on Jan. 31.

