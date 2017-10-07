Last day of Bailando Dance Festival

18TH ANNUAL BAILANDO DANCE FESTIVAL - Dance Festival came to end Saturday night.

The 18th Annual Bailando Dance Festival was held at the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi campus.

This year’s featured dancers included Ad Deum Dance Company, Noblemotion Ballet Austin and Danza Universitaria Costa Rica.

The festival started on Thursday.

If you would like to learn some new dance moves master classes are held on campus.

