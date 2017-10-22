Last day to enjoy the sweet sounds of this year's Texas Jazz Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you're looking for something the whole family can enjoy this Sunday for free, you might want to head over the the Texas Jazz Festival.

The 57th annual festival continues today at Heritage Park, where you can listen to some smooth jazz and enjoy smoked brisket, corn, funnel cakes and a lot more.

This is the longest running free jazz festival in the country. The event showcases 60 bands on 4-different stages.

3 News is a proud sponsor of the festival.

The event is also pet friendly.

© 2017 KIII-TV