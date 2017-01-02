KIII
Final Tryout for Diva Football

Last opportunity to tryout for the Divas is January 8th, our Heather Guajardo gives us the full report.   

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:58 AM. CST January 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Your last chance to tryout for the Divas is this Sunday, January 8th at CCYFL Field (4610 Kasper St.) Registration is from 1-1:30 and tryouts will be from 1:30-3:30. Registration fee is $25, bring plenty of water, workout attire and if possible cleats.


