CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Your last chance to tryout for the Divas is this Sunday, January 8th at CCYFL Field (4610 Kasper St.) Registration is from 1-1:30 and tryouts will be from 1:30-3:30. Registration fee is $25, bring plenty of water, workout attire and if possible cleats.
