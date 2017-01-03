Last week to see the Dorothy Hood exhibition

During the Dorothy Hood's exhibition at the Art Museum guests can admire from afar, become a part of, or even have a hands on experience now through January 8th. Featuring over 150 works and 5 interactive exhibits, this is a must see for all ages.
