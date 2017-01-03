KIII
Close

Last week to see the Dorothy Hood exhibition

Now until January 8th is your chance to see marvelous works from Dorothy Hood as well as check out 5 interactive exhibits. Our Heather Guajardo give us the full report.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:00 AM. CST January 03, 2017

During the Dorothy Hood's exhibition at the Art Museum guests can admire from afar, become a part of, or even have a hands on experience now through January 8th. Featuring over 150 works and 5 interactive exhibits, this is a must see for all ages.  


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories