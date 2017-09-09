Latest AEP Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As of Sunday afternoon, AEP has restored ninety-six percent of residents who lost power during Hurricane Harvey, in the Coastal Bend.

In a recent release, AEP says crews will continue to work until everyone has power. However, they add that if there was damage to your property's weather head or meter base, you will have to hire a private electrician.

AEP adds they have reduced the amount of crews in the area because of the major improvement and to prepare them for the aftermath of Irma, but they will work tirelessly to restore power.

When Hurricane Harvey hit, over 220,000 people were left without power, two weeks later, that number has decreased to nearly 9,000 people without it.

