Latest Power Restoration Update from AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRSITI (KIII NEWS) - It has been two weeks since Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast and left thousands of residents without electricity. Many of those residents in the Coastal Bend continue to see their power restored.

Jessica Schultz Silvas shared a picture on our 3 News Facebook page with the caption, "My twins, Rylan and Rowan saying hello to the linemen restoring our power this afternoon. After 14 days... WE HAVE LIGHT!"

According to a news release from AEP Texas, as of 4 p.m. on Friday, crews have restored service to approximately 203,400 of the 220,000 customers left without power at the peak of outages.

Crews are concentrating the largest effort in the Aransas Pass, Rockport, Victoria and Refugio areas, which were most devastated by the storm.

© 2017 KIII-TV