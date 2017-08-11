Laura Ingraham Visits the Coastal Bend for BACALA Luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse (BACALA) will host a luncheon on Wednesday August 23rd at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Guest Speaker will be Political Talk Show Host, Laura Ingraham.

Buy your tickets online at: https://www.bacala.net/

Individual tickets are $175, and sponsored tables are between $2,000 and $3,000.

