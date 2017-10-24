Lawmakers work for new legislation to help clean backlog of rape cases

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lawmakers in Washington are working on new legislation that would help clear the backlog of rape cases that have yet to go on trial.

The legislation extends the funding of the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Reporting act.

First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning says passage would bring benefits to Nueces County, "well it's not really new funding, it's really an affirmation of a law that passed back in 2013."

Manning says the funding program has been helpful in the prosecution of an alleged rapist in Nueces County. "It's gonna help us because any backlog rape kits that we have, we can apply for money through the grant process to help get those things tested. and that's basically what the law does."

While the number of rapes in Nueces County is low, the District Attorney's office can use the additional funding to help expedite the testing of DNA in other types of criminal cases.

