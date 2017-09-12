Lawsuit filed for Harvey price gouging
The Texas Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that lawsuits have been filed against three Texas businesses accused of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey. Among them is a business formerly operating as a Best Western in Robstown.
KIII 6:27 PM. CDT September 12, 2017
