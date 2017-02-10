KIII
Lead investigators discuss the case of Johnny Davis

Rudy Trevino, KIII 6:28 PM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Following up on a murder-for-hire case that culminated in the conviction and sentencing of the man behind it all.
 
Johnny Davis of Rockport was sentenced to 18-years for hiring one of his son's friends to murder 16-year-old Jenna Hernandez back in 2012. 
 
Today, Rudy Trevino spent time with the two main people behind this latest
conviction and learned why they believe the case isn't over. 
 

