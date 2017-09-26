League of Women Voters helping people register to vote

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and one Coastal Bend organization was out helping people do just that.

The League of Women Voters was at City Hall Tuesday helping people register to vote. It was just one of several locations where members of the group were helping people get registered. When they're done, they will deliver the completed registration forms to the Nueces County Courthouse.

"If you want to have a say so in your community or state or nation, you need to vote," said Maria Jimenez, Vice President of Programming for the League of Women Voters. "Vote on the person you think are more like to do what's needed for the nation."

