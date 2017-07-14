KIII
Close

Learn about air plants on The Garden

Taylor Alaniz and Stan the Flower Man teach us about "Air Plants".

KIII STAFF , KIII 9:33 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On this edition of "The Garden", Taylor Alanis speaks with Stan the Flower Man who teaches us about "air plants".

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories